हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP vs Congress

Amit Shah attacks 'Rahul baba', says would've 'told you in Italian about work done by BJP'

Modi government has brought 116 schemes for Rajasthan populace and still Congress asks what BJP has done, said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah attacks &#039;Rahul baba&#039;, says would&#039;ve &#039;told you in Italian about work done by BJP&#039;

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Saturday took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s Italian origin. Addressing a public meet in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, the BJP chief said that he doesn’t know Italian, else he would have answered Rahul Gandhi in that language.

Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government had launched more than 100 schemes for the people of Rajasthan, Shah targeted the Congress over asking about what the BJP had done.

“Rahul baba if you know counting then count, I don't know Italian else I would have told you in Italian how much we have given to public. Modi government has brought 116 schemes for Rajasthan populace and still Congress asks what BJP has done,” said the BJP national president.

The BJP president made the remark as he flagged off Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra’ from Charbhujanath temple in Rajsamand. The 58-day yatra has been launched by the Rajasthan BJP to make people aware of the work done by the state and the central government ahead of Assembly elections, scheduled later this year.

Raje and Shah offered prayers at the temple before the chief minister boarded the specially designed bus with the party president.

After the flagging off of the yatra, they left for a helipad nearby to head to Kankroli city in the district to address the first meeting of the tour. The 'rath' will reach Kankroli by road and will be used by Raje for her onward journey.

During the yatra, Raje will spend 40 days touring and addressing public meetings and the remaining 18 will be off.

The 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra' will cover 165 of the total 200 assembly constituencies in the state before its culmination on September 30 in Ajmer.

Tags:
BJP vs CongressAmit ShahRahul GandhiVasundhara RajeBJPCongressRajasthan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close