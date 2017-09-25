Amit Shah blasts Rahul Gandhi, says Congress, not BJP, works on dynasty

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday took a dig at Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi for his comment on 'dynastic politics' before an international audience.

“BJP believes in politics of performance, while Congress in dynasty and politics of appeasement,” said Shah.

Shah's statement came at the ongoing BJP's National Executive Meet which is being attended by nearly 2,500 party members, including 13 Chief Ministers.

Hitting out at Rahul for defending dynastic politics, Shah said, “The Prime Minister, President and Vice-President reached their position due to performance, not dynasty.”

Shah's comment on Gandhi was briefed by Railway and Coal minister Piyush Goyal.

“Rahul Gandhi has been undermining India these days. Amit Shah gave a befitting reply with facts,” said Goyal.

In an attempt to deflect criticism on political dynasties in India, Gandhi told an international audience, “That's how India works.”

“Dynastic politics is a problem in all political parties. Most of the country runs like this. Akhilesh (Yadav), (MK) Stalin and even (actor) Abhishek Bachchan are dynasts. Even (Prem Kumar) Dhumal’s son (Anurag Thakur) is a dynast, so don’t go just after me,” he said on September 12 at the University of California – Berkeley.

The comments were met with heavy criticism from several counters.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani called him a failed and arrogant politician. "A failed dynast today chose to speak about his failed political journeys in USA," she said.

Shah also lined out the party's course of action at BJP National Executive meet.

"From October 3 to 17, BJP workers will do a 'padyatra' in Kerala and connect with the people," said Goyal.