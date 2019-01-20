हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS Delhi after being treated for swine flu

Shah was diagnosed with swine flu on Wednesday and was admitted to the hospital, following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues.

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS Delhi after being treated for swine flu

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi, has been discharged on Sunday. "BJP President Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS Delhi where he was admitted for his treatment of swine flu," Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Anil Baluni said.

Taking to Twitter, he had said, "मुझे स्वाइन फ्लू हुआ है, जिसका उपचार चल रहा है। ईश्वर की कृपा, आप सभी के प्रेम और शुभकामनाओं से शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हो जाऊंगा। (I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God's grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon.)"

The BJP veteran had reached AIIMS at around 9 pm and was admitted to the old private ward of the hospital.

