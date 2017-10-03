close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Amit Shah flags off Janaraksha rally in Kerala, urges end to communism in India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Amit Shah on Tuesday flagged off the Janaraksha Yatra in Kerala where he lashed out at the ruling CPM and blamed it for supporting political violence in the state. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 21:10
Amit Shah flags off Janaraksha rally in Kerala, urges end to communism in India

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Amit Shah on Tuesday flagged off the Janaraksha Yatra in Kerala where he lashed out at the ruling CPM and blamed it for supporting political violence in the state. 

"End of CPM will herald the end of political violence," Shah said.

"As many as 120 BJP and RSS workers had been murdered in Kerala since 2001," an aggressive Shah said asking the CPI-M-led LDF government to let the people know who was responsible for the killings. 

"I am asking Chief Minister Vijayan, who has killed BJP and RSS workers in Kerala. If he does not have answers, then I am saying that Chief Minister Vijayan is himself responsible for the killings," he said.

He further asserted that communism was shrinking in India and across the world. "Wherever CPM ruled, be it Kerala, West Bengal or Tripura, political violence followed," he said.

He also called out to BJP workers to end the violence in the state.

The 'Janraksha Yatra' with the theme "All have to live! Against Jihadi-Red Terror" began from the Gandhi statue here this afternoon where Shah hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the "political killings".

Joining the rally, hundreds of BJP workers, mostly from Kannur and Kasargod districts, raised slogans against political violence under the CPI(M)-led LDF government.

Shah, on a three-day visit to the state, led the march after paying floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The march will pass through several parts of Kerala before concluding in state capital Thiruvananthapuram on October 17.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join the march on Wednesday from Keecheri to Kannur, Vijayan's hometown and the hub of the political violence.

Several Union ministers will join the march in different stages, party leaders said.

TAGS

Amit ShahKannurKeralaCPMRSSBJPJanaraksha YatraCPI-MLDF

From Zee News

World

Egypt steps up crackdown on gay community, arrests 27 over...

Police grill Honeypreet, to be produced in court tomorrow
DelhiHaryanaPunjab

Police grill Honeypreet, to be produced in court tomorrow

Nawaz Sharif re-elected head of Pakistan&#039;s ruling PML-N
WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif re-elected head of Pakistan's ruling PML-...

Reliance Jio unlimited voice calling not applicable to these customers
Internet & Social Media

Reliance Jio unlimited voice calling not applicable to thes...

78,000 civilians could be trapped in Iraq&#039;s Hawija: UN
World

78,000 civilians could be trapped in Iraq's Hawija: UN

Gauri Lankesh murder: We have identified killers, claims Karnataka Home Minister
KarnatakaBengaluru

Gauri Lankesh murder: We have identified killers, claims Ka...

Data of over 6,000 key Indian organisations up for sale on Internet
Internet & Social Media

Data of over 6,000 key Indian organisations up for sale on...

Sasikala fails to walk out of jail on parole
KarnatakaTamil Nadu

Sasikala fails to walk out of jail on parole

India summons Pak Dy High Commission over minors&#039; deaths in ceasefire violation
India

India summons Pak Dy High Commission over minors' deat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Vijay Mallya arrest: Timeline of money laundering case that led to King of good times' downfall

It is advantage BJP as Rane floats own political party

Raksha Mantri kindles hope

DNA Edit: ‘Prove you are Indian’

Changing real estate: RERA orders have brought relief to homebuyers, DNA looks at the development