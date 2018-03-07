Amit Shah issues whip to BJP members on vandalisation of statues, calls it extremely unfortunate

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday issued a whip to party members saying strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty of indulging in incidents related to vandalism of statues in various parts of the country.

Calling the incidents 'extremely unfortunate', he said that he has spoken to party units in Tripura and Tamil Nadu warning them of consequences.

His statement comes soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'strongly' condemned the incidents of violence. "Incidents of toppling of statues have been reported from certain parts of the country. MHA has taken serious notes of such incidents of vandalism. PM also spoke to Home Minister in this regard and has expressed his strong disapproval of such incidents," the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.

The MHA also asked states to take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents. "Persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of law," the MHA said.

There have been multiple incidents of statues being vandalised in various parts of the country. Early on Wednesday morning, another statue of Vladimir Lenin was razed to the ground by a mob in Tripura. The statue was demolished at Sabroom Motor Stand in Agartala by unidentified individuals. Earlier, a statue of the Communist icon was demolished by a bulldozer at Belonia College Square in a Tripura town on Tuesday.