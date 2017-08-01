close
Amit Shah on a 3-day visit to Haryana from tomorrow

In 2014, the BJP for the first time formed government in Haryana on its own.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 20:48
Amit Shah on a 3-day visit to Haryana from tomorrow

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Haryana beginning August 2 as part of his 110-day nationwide tour to strengthen the party.

On the first day of his visit, Shah will hold a meeting of the party's core group in the state at Rohtak. He will also meet all district presidents, and chairmen of all state boards and corporations, the party said in a statement.

The ruling party chief has chosen Rohtak to hold all the party programme. The town was the hotbed of violent Jat agitation for quota in the state last year.

Rohtak has also been a stronghold of former state Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

During his three-day visit, a series of meeting with has been scheduled including meeting with MLAs and MPs from the state, it said.

In 2014, the BJP for the first time formed government in Haryana on its own.

