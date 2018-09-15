हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telanagana assembly election 2018

Amit Shah questions KCR's decision for early polls in Telangana

Amit Shah has also accused Congress of having insulted former PM PV Narasimha Rao and said the party should not have any ambitions of forming government in Telangana.

Amit Shah questions KCR's decision for early polls in Telangana
ANI Photo

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the reason Telangana CM KC Rao preponed elections in the state was because he is unsure of his government's future. Shah also attacked Congress and said that the party should ditch its dreams of forming the next government in the state.

Just days after a mega rally in which KCR highlighted the achievements of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and took on the central government, he met the Telangana Governor and advised him to dissolve the state assembly. For Shah, it was a sign of KCR doubting the political future of his own government. "Elections (in Telangana) were supposed to be held in May of 2019. I ask KCR, why did he pre-pone elections? Are you not confident of your victory in May? If not, then you can't form a government in November or December either," Shah said at a BJP meet in Mahbubnagar.

Critics of KCR feel that he may have suspected a possible Modi wave to work against him if elections in Telangana were held around the same time as Lok Sabha elections next year. And although the Election Commission is yet to formally announce the date of polling in the state, political parties - including Congress - have begun gearing up. "Rahul baba dreams that Congress government will be formed here in Telangana. The people of Telangana have not forgotten how PV Narasimha Rao was insulted. It is only now you remember of forming a government here," said Shah who went on to assure that dalits, tribals and farmers would benefit if BJP comes to power here.

The Telangana elections - along with elections in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh - are expected to be a litmus test for national parties ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections next year. Parties like the BJP and Congress are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.

