Amit Shah, Smriti Irani to take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani will take oath as Rajya Sabha member on Friday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 08:33
Amit Shah, Smriti Irani to take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs today

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani will take oath as Rajya Sabha member on Friday.

Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu, will administer the oath of secrecy to both the BJP leaders.

He was elected to the upper house from Gujarat in August.

It will be Shah’s first stint as a parliamentarian, while Irani will enter for her second term.

The BJP lacks majority in the house. Shah's entry into the Rajya Sabha is likely to give a a boost to the party.

TAGS

Bharatiya Janata PartyBJPAmit ShahSmriti IraniRajya Sabha

