Shah, Irani, Yogi launch joint attack on Gandhis at Amethi, accuse them of land grab

AMETHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused the Gandhis of trying to grab land in Amethi in the name of Rajiv Gandhi Trust.

Lashing out at Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Earlier only son-in-law tried to grab land, but now even son is trying to do that, but it won't be possible in Uttar Pradesh."

"We'll develop Amethi along with the entire Uttar Pradesh," added Adityanath.

He said that it is the Modi government which ensures that Amethi gets basic amenities such as power and water.

BJP national president Amit Shah arrived in Amethi along with Union textile minister Smriti Irani and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

Taking a shot at Gandhis over development of Amethi, Shah said, "I want to ask Shehzada Rahul Gandhi that Amethi elected your family for three generations, yet why didn't you do anything for the constituency. I have been in public life for over 30 years, but never saw that an elected representative never visits his constituency, but the one not elected visits it regularly."

Referring to the two models of development in country, Shah said that the country has witnessed just two model -- "the Gandhi-Nehru model and the other is Modi model."

"Next time when Yogi comes to seek your vote, he will come with an Uttar Pradesh which is as developed as Gujarat," he added.

Referring to the previous UPA regime, Shah said the BJP was give the country a Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) who speaks. "You gave us a PM who never spoke to people."

Taking the podium, Irani said that Amethi is a burden for the Congress vice-president. "Rahul and Sonia never listen to the problems of people (in Amethi). They keep travelling across the country, but talk about Amethi and they'll freeze," she said.

“Being Amethi's didi (elder sister) has been my biggest fortune,” she said, adding, “We sisters are not egoistic. It's our duty to focus on the development.”

Sources told Zee News that the BJP is planning to send its firebrand leaders to Amethi and Rae Bareli every week.

While interacting with students at Vadodara, Gandhi said that if his party comes to power in Gujarat, it would work for the common people and not just two-three businessmen.