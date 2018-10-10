Amit Shah takes on KCR in Telangana, says 150 promises made remain a dream

Leading the charge for his party, BJP party president Amit Shah on Wednesday trained his guns at the KC Rao for being unable to fulfil the promises he had made to the people in the state.

KCR had dissolved the assembly here, paving the way for early elections. The decision quickly led to a fiery exchange of words with the BJP, a party that is now hoping to come to power after polling scheduled for December 3. On Wednesday, Amit Shah was in Karimnagar where he questioned the outgoing Telangana Rashtra Samithi government. "KCR's govt has been unsuccessful in every front. They were not able to provide adequate jobs to the people of the state," he said at a rally here. "There are around 150 promises still not fulfilled by the KCR government. Around 4,500 farmers have committed suicide in Telangana. If we come to power, we will ensure the development of all."

This was not the first time Amit Shah launched a tirade against KCR. He had previously questioned him for his decision to prepone elections. "Elections (in Telangana) were supposed to be held in May of 2019. I ask KCR, why did he pre-pone elections? Are you not confident of your victory in May? If not, then you can't form a government in November or December either," Amit Shah had asked.

On his part, KCR had held a mega rally - to highlight his government's achievements - before officially requesting the state Governor to dissolve the assembly. Since, he has fired back at BJP and also ruled out any possible alliance with Congress.

Election details in Telangana:

Date of nomination: November 12

Last date for filing nomination: November 19

Date for scrutiny of nomination: November 20

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: November 22

Date of polling: December 7

Date of counting: December 11