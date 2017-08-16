close
Amit Shah to be on 3-day visit to Bhopal from August 17

BJP chief Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Bhopal starting tomorrow, during which he is scheduled to hold meetings with party leaders and unveil a statue of Jan Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya here.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 18:41

Bhopal: BJP chief Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Bhopal starting tomorrow, during which he is scheduled to hold meetings with party leaders and unveil a statue of Jan Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya here.

Talking to reporters here today, Madhya Pradesh BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan said Shah will arrive in Bhopal tomorrow evening.

"The BJP national president will be on a three-day visit to the state capital. He will arrive here tomorrow evening. During the visit, he will unveil the statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya at Lalghati square on August 18," he said.

According to Chauhan, Shah's visit is aimed at strengthening the party.

"During his three-day visit, he will interact with the party's core group members, office-bearers, frontal organisation leaders, members of the state cabinet, MPs and MLAs, among others," he said.

Elections to the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly will be held in 2018.

Shah is also scheduled to address a meeting of intellectuals and release a book penned by senior BJP leader Kailash Narayan Sarang.

The BJP chief will address meritorious students and also hold a press meet during his visit, for which the party has made elaborate arrangements, Chauhan said.

TAGS

Amit ShahMadhya PradeshPandit Deendayal UpadhyayaBJP PresidentLegislative Assembly

