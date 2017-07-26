close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Amit Shah, Smriti Irani to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat

The announcement was made after the BJP parliamentary meet

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 21:02
Amit Shah, Smriti Irani to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat

New Delhi: In a major development, BJP National President Amit Shah and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will contest Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

The announcement was made after the BJP parliamentary meet on Wednesday evening.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda confirmed the news and said, "Amit Shah and Smriti Irani will contest Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat." The elections are scheduled to take place on August 8.

Shah and Irani will be BJP's nominees for two seats in Gujarat. 

Amit Shah, who was elected as an MLA from Sarkhej in four consecutive elections in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2007 was instrumental in scripting BJP's victory in 2014 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP will renominate Irani for Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

Further details awaited. 

TAGS

Amit ShahSmriti IraniGujaratJP NaddaBJP parliamentary meetRajya Sabha

From Zee News

Gujarat

Centre rushes 12 additional NDRF teams to flood-hit Gujarat

Congress &#039;disappointed&#039; over Nitish Kumar&#039;s resignation
BiharIndia

Congress 'disappointed' over Nitish Kumar's...

Nitish Kumar resignation coorect and brave : Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das
BiharJharkhand

Nitish Kumar resignation coorect and brave : Jharkhand CM R...

India

Political parties slam Congress for commenting on Presiden...

Wildfire forces mass evacuation in southern France, over 10,000 people moved out
World

Wildfire forces mass evacuation in southern France, over 10...

Haryana

Junaid Khan mob lynching: Notice sent to Haryana Government...

BJP not in favour of mid-term polls in Bihar: Sushil Modi
Bihar

BJP not in favour of mid-term polls in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Split in Bihar&#039;s grand alliance: Lalu Yadav counter attacks Nitish Kumar, says JD(U) chief said will die but not join BJP
Bihar

Split in Bihar's grand alliance: Lalu Yadav counter at...

It&#039;s for Nitish Kumar to decide on allying with BJP: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Bihar

It's for Nitish Kumar to decide on allying with BJP: U...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sikkim stand-off | Fault lines in Sino-Indian ties

Indian cricket board beyond law and control

DNA Edit | A storm called Shah: Sweeping across the electoral map

Will govt’s all-electric car fleet plan make inroads in India?

DNA Edit: Death traps on roads