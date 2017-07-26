Amit Shah, Smriti Irani to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat

New Delhi: In a major development, BJP National President Amit Shah and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will contest Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

The announcement was made after the BJP parliamentary meet on Wednesday evening.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda confirmed the news and said, "Amit Shah and Smriti Irani will contest Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat." The elections are scheduled to take place on August 8.

Shah and Irani will be BJP's nominees for two seats in Gujarat.

Amit Shah, who was elected as an MLA from Sarkhej in four consecutive elections in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2007 was instrumental in scripting BJP's victory in 2014 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP will renominate Irani for Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

Further details awaited.