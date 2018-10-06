Amit Shah to kick off 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' on Saturday from Indore

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah will launch the 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' from historic Rajwada area and walk for nearly 15 minutes up to Krishnapura Chhatri area to appeal people in the dense commercial area to vote for the BJP, a party spokesman said.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls this year, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday will visit Indore in Madhya Pradesh to formally launch the party's mass contact campaign in the crucial Malwa-Nimad region to woo voters especially traders, tribals and farmers.

From Indore, Shah will go to tribal Jhabua district to address 'Adivasi Sammelan' and later visit Jaora in Ratlam district for addressing farmers, he said.

Shah will also interact with party functionaries at Indore and Ujjain divisions to charge them ahead of crucial assembly polls, the spokesman said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state party president Rakesh Singh will accompany Shah during all these programmes, the spokesman added.

Shah is scheduled to visit Gwalior on October 9 to meet party workers from Gwalior and Chambal regions. On October 14, he will interact with workers from Sagar, Bhopal and Hoshangabad regions. On October 15, he will meet BJP cadres of Rewa, Shahdol and Jabalpur, the spokesperson said.

