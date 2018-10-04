हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah to visit Rajasthan on Thursday, address several meets

As per a schedule tweeted by the BJP chief, he will address the Shakti Kendra Sanmelam in Sikar's Bharatiya Shiksha Sankul at 11.15 am.

Amit Shah to visit Rajasthan on Thursday, address several meets

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday will address several public and organisational gatherings in Rajasthan's Sikar and Bikaner on his one-day visit to the state.

Shah is scheduled to reach Sikar by helicopter from the national capital.

As per a schedule tweeted by the BJP chief, he will address the Shakti Kendra Sanmelam in Sikar's Bharatiya Shiksha Sankul at 11.15 am and a programme for the former service personnel at Sikar's Khel Stadium at 12.30 pm.

Following this, Shah will embark on his journey to Bikaner at around 2.20 pm. In Bikaner, Shah will address a programme for the Scheduled Castes at 3 pm in Medical College Ground. 

At 4 pm, the BJP chief will address the Shakti Sanmelan at Bikaner's The Park Paradise.

He will conclude his day-long visit by holding a meeting with workers at the same venue at 5 pm.

All of us are convinced to bring back the BJP in the Rajasthan government with an absolute majority.

