Amit Shah turns 52 today, PM Narendra Modi wishes long, healthy life

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah turned 52 on Sunday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 22, 2017, 12:36 PM IST
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah turned 52 on Sunday. 

On the occasion, Prime Minister took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the BJP leader and prayed for his long life. 

"Birthday greetings to Amit bhai, who is providing exemplary leadership to the BJP. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Amit Shah too responded saying, "Thank you honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for your kind words and good wishes. Your leadership inspires us to work hard."

Apart from the Prime Minister, several other leaders wished the party president on his birthday. 

Shah has successfully completed three years as the BJP President and adding another feather to his cap — he is now a Rajya Sabha MP as well. The recent victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand has made his position in the party indispensable. Under his leadership, the party won a massive mandate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and won consecutive state Assembly polls after that.

