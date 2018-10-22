Amit Shah turns 54, PM Modi, Chief Ministers, BJP leaders greet him on his birthday

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president turned 54 on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders and several chief ministers joined the queue to wish him on his birthday.

Applauding Shah for his hard work, PM Modi called his leadership an asset for the party. "Greetings to @BJP4India President Shri @AmitShah on his birthday. Under Amit Bhai's leadership, the Party has expanded significantly across India. His rigour and hard work are great assets for the Party. I wish him a long and healthy life," the PM tweeted.

Along with the PM, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also wished him on Monday.

"Warm wishes to BJP National President Shri @AmitShah on his birthday. Amitji is known for his hard work and amazing organising skills. Under his leadership, the party has risen to new heights. I pray for his healthy and long life," Rajnath tweeted.

"Warm birthday greetings to Shri Amit Shah ji, my party colleague and esteemed President of the Bharatiya Janata Party. May he be blessed with good health, long life and a successful year ahead" Jaitley tweeted.

"Wishing Bharatiya Janata Party President Shri @AmitShah Ji a very Happy Birthday. Under his dynamic leadership BJP has become the world's largest political party with growing popularity among people of India. I wish him a long and healthy life," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted.

Several CMs also took to Twitter to greet him on his birthday.

"Heartiest Birthday greetings from Maharashtra to the National President of world's largest political Party, Bharatiya Janta Party, Shri @AmitShah ji! Under his able leadership, today, @BJP4India is winning almost every election in the nation and every karyakarta is proud of him," Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

Yogi Adityanath wished him a good and long life.

Amit Shah was born on 22 October 1964 in Mumbai. With him at the helm of the party, the BJP has won in Legislative Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Assam in 2016. He also led the party to a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat.