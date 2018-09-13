हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah

Amit Shah turns focus on poll-bound Rajasthan, to address party workers in 5 districts

This would be Amit Shah's fourth visit to Rajasthan since July.

File photo

New Delhi: Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to poll-bound Rajasthan from September 16 where he would address party workers.

Shah, who has already asked BJP workers to spread the message of work done by the central government, will look to galvanise the party's grassroot workings in the state which will go to polls later this year. According to news agency PTI, the BJP president will be in Pali, Jodhpur, Bhilwara, Nagaur and Udaipur over the course of his visit to the state.

Shah was in Jaipur on a one-day visit last Tuesday in what was his third visit to Rajasthan since July. At the time as well, he interacted with party workers and inspired them to take PM Narendra Modi's message to people at large.

The elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are being seen as pivotal not only because BJP has a firm base in these states but these come just months before the crucial Lok Sabha elections of 2019. 

