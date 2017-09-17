Amit Shah urges nation to work towards 'Swachh Bharat' on PM Modi's birthday

New Delhi: On the 67th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has urged everybody to organise and join cleanliness initiatives, and devote the day to the ' Swachh Bharat Mission', adding that the mission is very special to the former.

"I urge you all to organise or join any cleanliness initiative and share your photos on the Narendra Modi Mobile App," wrote Shah, in his blog.

The BJP president also wished "a long as well as healthy life in service of the nation" to Prime Minister Modi, and praised him for working for the nation on his birthday too.

With the BJP celebrating ' Sewa Diwas' on the occasion, Shah said that several organisations and NGOs, particularly the youth-driven groups are undertaking a wide range of social service initiatives.

"Service or 'Seva' indeed is the best way to celebrate Narendra Bhai's birthday," Shah added.

In praise of the prime minister, Shah claimed that 'India First' is a belief that he lives by.

"They (People of India) see him as their own, a person working round the clock for their and the nation's welfare, without any self interest," Shah wrote.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Modi has worked extensively towards poverty alleviation, and under his supervision, the government has undertaken "historic poverty alleviation initiatives (that are) taking shape at a scale unheard of in the history of India."

"With the Jan Dhan Yojana's unprecedented success, the banking system was opened to millions who were isolated from the financial mainstream," he said, in reference to the above claim.

He also mentioned the MUDRA Yojna in Prime Minister Modi's repertoire. The scheme aims to create an inclusive, sustainable and value based entrepreneurial culture.

"Majority of MUDRA's beneficiaries are from poor households, small towns or rural India," he added.

Adding to the string of praises, Shah credited the "historic crackdown against black money and corruption through various measures" to the prime minister.

He also reminisced his first meeting with the prime minister "as a young BJP Karyakarta", and recalled working closely with him later on, during the 1995 Gujarat elections, 1998 Gujarat elections and other party forums.

Recounting his term as the home minister for over seven years under Prime Minister Modi's office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shah said, "I witnessed first-hand his grip on administration and how he transformed Gujarat into a model state of development and good governance."

He concluded by conveying his message of 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement.

"Let us strengthen the ' Swachhata Hi Seva' movement with our active and continuous participation so that we can fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India," he said.

As Prime Minister Modi turns 67 today, major political entities sent in their wishes to him.

Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014 after the BJP won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Since taking office, Prime Minister Modi has hit headlines for having made major policies for the country, which have received varied responses, with few sections welcoming the decisions, while others opposing them.