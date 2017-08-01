close
Amit Shah 'whips' BJP lawmakers absent from Rajya Sabha; asks them 'to ensure it is not repeated'

﻿
By Ipsita Sarkar | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 12:22
Amit Shah &#039;whips&#039; BJP lawmakers absent from Rajya Sabha; asks them &#039;to ensure it is not repeated&#039;
BJP chief Amit Shah took a strong stance over party MPs absence in the Parliament

New Delhi: Taking a strong stance over party MPs absence in the Rajya Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supremo Amit Shah on Tuesday admonished its members and asked them 'to ensure it is not repeated'.

“Till Parliament is on all members should be present, matter of members not present will be taken up seriously,” Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar said after BJP weekly meeting of Parliamentarians.

The party is likely to seek an explanation for the absence of lawmakers during the crucial proceeding in the Upper House of the Parliament, said sources.

"When the party issues a whip, members must be present in the House. The party president has taken a serious view of the absence of members. He said it should not have happened and must not be repeated," Ananth Kumar added.

Shah also pondered if the absentee MPs should be named as the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has repeatedly stressed on the need for their presence in Parliament.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's had admonishing lawmakers for their continuous absence from the Parliament. He also pointed out towards members missing from house proceeding after lunch.

Despite the reprimand, nearly 30 NDA lawmakers, including 6 ministers, were absent from the proceedings of Rajya Sabha yesterday as the Opposition pushed forward amendments to a Bill to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes.

Yesterday, the Opposition-backed amendments were passed by 74 to 52 votes.

Bills seeking to amend the Constitution need two-third majority votes of those present in the house. The amended bill will now be tabled in the Lok Sabha for approval.

The party chief also referred to the invalid votes cast during the presidential poll and asked all members present in the meeting to ensure votes are cast properly during the vice-presidential election.

PM Modi could not attend as he reviewing the flood crisis in Assam.

 

(With Agency inputs)

