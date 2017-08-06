Amit Shah's entry into Rajya Sabha good for BJP: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said it will be good for the BJP to have party President Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha.

It would be "good for the party when Amit Shah wins Rajya Sabha election", he said in an interview to the Zee Group, a statement said.

He also lauded newly-elected Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, saying he will work taking everyone on board.

Javadekar noted that it is "very unfortunate" that many bills are held up in the upper house despite the mandate the Narendra Modi government has earned.

Rejecting the idea of a united opposition as "a myth", he said that the Congress is a one-family party while his Bharatiya Janata Party is a cadre-based party.

Condemning the stoning of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi`s car, he said that the BJP believes in defeating the Congress, but not in "stone pelting tactics".

About Karnataka Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Javadekar said the Congress has to answer the recoveries made from his properties after the Income Tax raids.