West Bengal

Amit Shah launches scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee government over NRC issue

Kolkata: BJP National President Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government while speaking at the BJP Yuva Morcha meeting in Kolkata on Saturday on Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue.

Shah tore into the West Bengal Chief Minister for protesting against NRC saying, “Mamata Banerjee had put up protests across Delhi a few days ago against NRC. What is she scared of? Let me tell you what NRC is. It is a process to identify infiltrators and Bangladeshi nationals staying in Assam illegally. Given a chance, we will bring NRC in West Bengal too. How did her stand change? In 2005 she raised her voice against Bangladeshis by throwing papers at the speaker in Parliament and now in 2018 she is supporting them? Bangladeshis are her vote bank," said Shah.

"We did not bring in the NRC. It was Congress’ brainchild and now Congress is also objecting to the NRC as it is a matter of vote bank for them now. For BJP, it’s nation first and vote bank later,” he added.

Shah took a dig at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief for her changing stand on Congress. “Mamata Banerjee must clarify now whether she is on the same page with the Congress or not. She cannot be with them and also not be with them at the same time. We are going to table the citizen’s amendment bill in both the houses. She also needs to clarify whether she will support this bill or not,” he said. 

Shah was shown black flags at the airport and also on his way to the venue by not just the Trinamool Congress supporters but also by Congress supporters. “I was shown black flags at the airport. My party supporters had to cross several hurdles on their way to the venue. I will just say one thing, that no matter how much you try to stop me, I will go to each of the districts in Bengal and uproot TMC,” Shah said. 

Union Minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo who was present in the meeting had alleged that the local MSOs were threatened by the ruling party so that they cannot air Amit Shah’s speeches and blackout the entire BJP meeting. 

Countering Supriyo’s claims, the Trinamool Congress official twitter handle wrote, “BJP has just concluded another flop show in Bangla. After the flop meeting, BJP is looking for excuses. They are saying their meeting was blacked out. Blackouts and blackmailing are what BJP does. Don’t insult the media. All showed. We challenge BJP. Either they prove it or resign.”

