Amitabh, Anushka to launch Narendra Modi govt's 'Darwaza Band' campaign to make India open defecation free

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Anushka Sharma will on Tuesday launch the Narendra Modi government's `Darwaza Band` campaign aimed at making India open defecation free.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 11:32
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Anushka Sharma will on Tuesday launch the Narendra Modi government's `Darwaza Band` campaign aimed at making India open defecation free.

The campaign, which will be launched in Mumbai, calls for toilet usage in the rural areas across the country.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is leading the campaign, will be accompanied by Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Narendra Singh Tomar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the launching ceremony.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is ''Swachh Bharat Mission'' ambassador, termed the `Darwaza Band` campaign a roadmap to clean India.

He has urged the people to spread the message of #cleanliness through `Darwaza Band` & support Swachh Bharat Mission.

Anushka Sharma, who also features in the campaign, will be seen encouraging women to take up a leadership role and stand up for the issue in their respective villages.

The campaign has been designed with the intention of bringing about a behavioural change in men who have toilets but do not use them. 

With ANI inputs

