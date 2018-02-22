Amitabh Bachchan starts following Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders, triggers speculation

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has triggered intense speculations on the social media by suddenly following some senior Congress leaders on Twitter.

The popular social networking website is abuzz with speculations about the actor's sudden interest in the party that he was once associated with and later drifted away from.

Amitabh, after following Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party's official Twitter handle, began following senior leaders P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot and CP Joshi from this month.

The Bollywood superstar also started following other Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Shakeel Ahmed, Sanjay Nirupam, Randeep Surjewala Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Jha on the micro-blogging site.

Bachchan, who was once close to the Nehru-Gandhi family and a friend of Rajiv Gandhi, is currently the brand ambassador of Gujarat.

Amitabh enjoys over 33.1 million followers on Twitter and follows only 1,689 people.

His sudden love for the Congress and some other opposition leaders has taken the party by surprise.

Some other opposition leaders whom the actor has started following recently, include RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his daughter Misa Bharti, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury.

He also followed the RJD's official Twitter handle, NC's Omar Abdullah and NCP's Supriya Sule.

The AAP leaders he started following recently are Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh, Kumar Vishwas and Ashish Khetan.

Manish Tewari, who was one of the Congress leaders recently followed by the actor, thanked him but did not say anything more on its timing and political significance.

"Thank you Sh Amitabh Bachan for following me and it is my privilege to follow the icon of Indian cinema who we grew up watching first-day first-show every new release. Those days in late 70’s & early 80’s a balcony ticket in Chandigarh was Rs 3. Unbelievable today! @SrBachchan," he tweeted.

The superstar also follows a number of BJP leaders.

Of late, he started following ministers Nitin Gadkari and Suresh Prabhu.

The legendary actor, who is an avid social media user, regularly keeps his fans updated about his life.

The actor has an ocean of fan following not just in the country but globally. His impeccable acting prowess and classic baritone are immensely loved by the fans.

