Punjab

Amritsar infant found alive after he was strangulated, flushed down train toilet

The newborn was found alive by sweepers cleaning the Amritsar-Howrah Express train on Saturday afternoon when the train stopped for cleaning.

Amritsar infant found alive after he was strangulated, flushed down train toilet

In a cruel act, an infant was flushed down the toilet of a train in Amritsar but miraculously survived.

The newborn was found alive by sweepers cleaning the Amritsar-Howrah Express train on Saturday afternoon when the train stopped for cleaning.

The baby boy, who appears to be just one-day-old, was on Sunday being treated at the Amritsar Civil Hospital, news agency IANS reported quoting officials. A doctor at the Amritsar hospital said the baby was out of danger.

According to the sweepers, a 'dupatta' (traditional stole) was found tied around the neck of the infant prompting suspicion that it was done to strangulate him before flushing down the toilet. However, the baby did not fall from the train toilet.

Police officials and doctors said that the infant was lucky to have survived despite being dumped "so mercilessly and left in the winter cold in the toilet flush". He was found without any clothes and was shivering.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case under Indian Penal Code's Section 317 against unidentified persons for exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person taking care of the child.

The GRP and authorities in the Punjab city of Amritsar are investigating the matter. CCTV footages at railway stations are being examined to ascertain who was behind the act. 

