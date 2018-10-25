हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Amritsar mishap: Need to prevent, prepare rather than repent, repair, Navjot Singh Sidhu writes to Piyush Goyal

Navjot Sidhu wrote a letter to Piyush Goyal stating the urgent need to fence railway tracks.

Amritsar mishap: Need to prevent, prepare rather than repent, repair, Navjot Singh Sidhu writes to Piyush Goyal

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday wrote a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal urging the latter to take appropriate measure to fence rail tracks.

In the letter, Sidhu says that the collective effort should be "to prevent and prepare rather than repent and repair".

The letter comes after the Amritsar train accident where around 60 people were killed and more than 70 injured after a fast moving train mowed into the crowd.

In the letter, Sindhu stressed about the need to fence railway tracks, especially in densely populated areas. 

Terming that human lives are invaluable, he also urged for installing more CCTV cameras and modern equipment to receive an alert as soon as possible. Sidhu also asked the Rail minister to increase patrols along the tracks by RPF/GRP to ensure tracks are clear.

"We should have CCTV cameras along the rail tracks in densely populated areas and ensure that the patrolling along the tracks by RPF/GRP is enhanced to ensure that the rail tracks are always clear," Sidhu said in the letter.

Sidhu also mentioned of Mumbai-Pune highway and stated that it is a classic example of fencing. 

"Mumbai-Pune highway is a classic example of fencing. We need to fence the sensitive areas around the rail tracks to ensure that no damage is caused," he said in the letter.

The cabinet minister concluded the letter by saying that he is open to any help and contribution from his side and said that if needed, he will also take the matter to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Related to the accident in Punjab's Amritsar, Sidhu had earlier said that he will adopt the families of those who died in the Amritsar train tragedy.

Sidhu has been in the line of fire since the incident as the event where the mishap occurred was attended by his wife Navjot Kaur.

