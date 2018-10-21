हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amritsar

Amritsar train mishap: Conditional permissions given for events at 20 places, including Dhobi Ghat ground

Commissioner of Police, SS Shrivastava, said a certain process was followed and the police gave conditional permissions for events at 20 places in the city.

Amritsar train mishap: Conditional permissions given for events at 20 places, including Dhobi Ghat ground

After nearly 48 hours of the train accident in Punjab's Amritsar, city Police Commissioner on Sunday explained that the police had given permissions for several events in the city, including the Dhobi Ghat ground, near the railway track where the accident took place.

Commissioner of Police, SS Shrivastava, said a certain process was followed and the police gave conditional permissions for events at 20 places in the city.

We gave permission for a certain event in a certain area, now obviously there is no permission to be on the tracks or anything. Lapses are under inquiry. We had security for the whole city including the main venue & the function venue

"There is a certain process, and permission was given for events at 20 places. Police gave conditional permissions for events at 20 places including Dhobi Ghat area. We gave permission for a certain event in a certain area, now obviously there is no permission to be on the tracks or anything. Lapses are under inquiry. We had security for the whole city including the main venue and the function venue, " Shrivastava.

Earlier in the day, protesters clashed with security personnel and pelted them with stones at the Joda Patak area after they were cleared off the tracks, police officials said. The people were protesting against the accident that had claimed 59 lives and injured 57 during the Dusshera celebrations on Friday evening.

The train services resumed on Sunday after the Punjab police removed protesters from the railway tracks.

The railways got the clearance from local authorities at 12:30 pm, the spokesperson said. "First goods train started from Manawala to Amritsar at 1416 hours," said Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar. This train will be followed by mail/express trains, he said.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Railways), Firozpur Division, S Sudharkar said, "Train services have resumed on the affected rail track (Joda Phatak). A goods train was allowed to run on this track."

"This was the first train movement after the incident. There was issue of law and order, it is now clear. Now we will be running few more trains. Restoration of trains has almost started. Normalcy will return soon," added the senior divisional security commissioner.

Earlier, a Punjab police commando and a photojournalist were injured as the protesters, who were staging a sit-in at the site, started pelting stones and indulged in brick-batting, they said. Head Constable Amritpal Singh said, "They were pelting stones. He received injuries in his eyes.'' 

A large number of police officials pushed the protesters to another side of the tracks where the accident took place on Friday evening. The situation is tense at and around the site and a huge police deployment has been made to maintain law and order, they said.

The Punjab police have deployed its personnel, including commandoes, to manage the crowd. The Rapid Action Force is also present in the Joda Patak area, officials said.

The clash started minutes after the security forces removed the protesters, numbering in hundreds, from the track to clear it for traffic, the officials said. 

Local residents have been protesting at the site and blocking the railway track since Friday evening. Police are also making an announcement on loudspeakers asking people to remain inside their houses. 

The railway tracks were cleared off the protesters who were raising slogans against the state government and demanding resignation of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Local residents started the protest Saturday, raising slogans against the state government and demanding action against the train driver.

The district administration has said that out of 59 people who were mowed down by the speeding Jalandhar-Amritsar train Friday, 40 have been identified.

