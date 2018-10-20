Amritsar train mishap live updates: Schools, offices to remain shut on Saturday; Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to visit site, meet victims

A day after a train at Amritsar in Punjab ran through a crowd of people on the rail tracks killing and injuring over hundreds, an air of gloom prevailed amongst the people in the state on Saturday.
On Friday evening, during the Dussehra celebrations, more than 60 people were killed and over 70 injured when the people were watching the burning of the Ravana effigy from a railway track.
On Saturday morning, senior political figures including Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore and Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the injured in hospitals on Saturday. Badnore arrived early on Saturday and met the injured at the Guru Nanak Dev government hospital. State Education Minister and Amritsar legislator OP Soni were also present during the Governor`s visit. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is expected to arrive later and meet the families of victims.
Over 700 people were watching the huge Ravana effigy going up in flames amid exploding crackers when the Jalandhar-Amritsar DMU passenger train coming to Amritsar from Hoshiarpur came hurtling down around 7 pm. It took just about 10-15 seconds for the train to pass -- and leave behind a heap of crushed and dismembered bodies. People standing on the tracks did not realise that the train was approaching fast due to the noise of the firecrackers during the burning effigy.
Here are the latest updates:
* The railways was not intimated about a Dussehra event along the tracks said Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani in a statement. He said that the accident occurred at a stretch between two stations -- Amritsar and Manawala, and not at a level crossing. "At midsections, trains run at their assigned speed and people are not expected to be on the tracks. At midsections, there is no railway staff posted. We have staff at level crossings whose job is to regulate traffic," he said, explaining why the railways was not alerted about the congregation by its staff.
He said that the gateman was 400 metres away at a level crossing. He also said that if the driver had applied emergency breaks, there could have been a bigger tragedy. He said that the train was running at its assigned speed and initial reports suggest that the driver applied brakes and the train slowed down. "There was no information and no permission sought from us. The event took place at a place adjoining the railway land in private property," he said.
Refusing to assign any blame, Lohani, who visited the spot at midnight, said that the national transporter has been carrying out campaigns exhorting people not to trespass. "We will take that forward," he said.
* CM Punjab will address a press conference at Guru Nanak hospital outside medical superintendent office at 11:00 am.
* The Punjab and Railway Police questioned the driver of the train. Punjab Police officials said that the DMU (diesel multiple unit) driver had been detained at the Ludhiana railway station and was being questioned regarding the incident that took place on Friday night at the Jora Phatak near Dhobi Ghat within Amritsar city.
* At least 10 Amritsar-bound trains were shortly terminated on Saturday morning, according to CPRO Northern Railways. Another eight trains have been cancelled, five trains short originated, and five trains diverted by the railways.
* Congress politician and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the Civil Hospital here on Saturday where many of those injured in Friday's train mishap have been admitted for treatment. Agreeing there was negligence, the cricketer-turned-politician called it an unfortunate incident.
* Ashwani Lohani, Chairman Railway Board, visits the site of accident where the DMU train ran over people who were watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near #Amritsar yesterday.
* This is very unfortunate incident.Inquiry will be done&those who need to be punished will be punished&accountability will be fixed.I'm here to ensure that proper medical aid is provided to injured:Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.