Amritsar train mishap

Amritsar train mishap: MoS Railways Manoj Sinha defends driver, questions basis for inquiry

The senior BJP leader advised the people to restrain from organising any such events near the railway tracks in the future. 

Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Manoj Sinha on Saturday refused to accept as a train accident the Amritsar mishap that killed more than 60 people on Friday night while they were watching the burning of a Ravana effigy from a railway track.

Speaking to reporters, Sinha defended the Railway department and questioned on what basis should an inquiry be conducted. He expained that drivers are always given specific instructions on where to slow down. The MoS further said that the driver couldn't have seen the people as there was a curve ahead of the train. He highlighted that trains always travel in speed.

"People should restrain from organising such events near tracks in future. Drivers are given specific instructions on where to slow down.There was a curve, driver couldn't have seen it. About what should we order an inquiry? Trains travel in speed only," said Sinha.

Sinha had visited the accident site late on Friday night. He said that the tragedy was unfortunate and the incident was being probed.

The Punjab and Railway Police had questioned the driver of the train. The Punjab Police officials said that the DMU (diesel multiple unit) driver had been detained at the Ludhiana railway station and was being questioned regarding the incident.

Sources said that the driver claimed that he was given green signal and all clear and had no idea that hundreds of people were standing on the tracks when the train crossed the area.

No action has so far been initiated against the organisers, who are leaders of the ruling Congress in Punjab, of the Dusshera event. Police sources said that the organisers had gone underground.

Railway officials were also gathering information from the railway linemen posted along the tracks near the Jora Phatak area who failed to inform the DMU driver regarding the presence of over 700 people on the railway tracks who were watching the burning of the Ravan and other effigies during Dusshera celebrations.

As the Ravan and other effigies went up in flames with the deafening noise of bursting fire crackers, the people standing on the live railway tracks did not realise that a speeding train was approaching.

The disaster was over in 10-15 seconds, people at the spot said. Railway authorities here and in New Delhi defended themselves saying that they had not been informed about the Dusshera event at that spot and the local police did not prevent the people from coming on the live and busy railway tracks.

However, one of the witnesses alleged that the driver didn't blow the horn. 

The train was going from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak. Sub Divisional Magistrate Amritsar I Rajesh Sharma said over 60 people have died and at least 72 injured have been admitted to Amritsar hospital. As the effigy was lit and the fireworks went off, a section of the crowd started retreating towards the tracks where a large number of people were already standing to watch the event, officials said. 

Amritsar train mishap, Amritsar train accident, Punjab train accident

