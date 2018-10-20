हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vladimir Putin

Amritsar train mishap: Russian President Putin expresses grief

At least 60 people were killed when a train ran over a crowd gathered to watch Dusshera celebrations.

Amritsar train mishap: Russian President Putin expresses grief
The outpouring of sympathy in the aftermath of the train tragedy in Amritsar has not been limited to the country but has come from all across the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was in India recently, expressed his condolences and prayed the injured return to good health swiftly.

At least 60 people were killed when a train ran over a crowd gathered to watch Dusshera celebrations on Friday evening. Many more were injured and are receiving treatment. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and a number of other national figures have expressed their deep anguish, Putin too sent a heartfelt message. "I offer my deepest sympathies over tragic consequences of an accident on railways in Punjab," he said. "I ask to convey my words of sympathy&support to families & friends of killed people and to wish soonest recovery to those injured."

The tragedy has made international headlines and a probe has been ordered by the state government. CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who announced Rs 5 lakh families of each who dies, reached Amritsar on Saturday noon to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, a political blame game has erupted as the event itself was reportedly organised by Congress. State minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose wife was the chief guest at the event, has admitted that it is a case of negligence but also said that it should not be given a political twist and ought to be seen as a tragic accident.

 

Vladimir PutinAmritsar train tragedyAmritsar train mishapCaptain Amarinder Singh

