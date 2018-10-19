हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

Amritsar train tragedy: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

At least 40 people are feared dead after a speeding train mowed down people at Ravana Dahan event in Amritsar. 

Amritsar train tragedy: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

At least 40 people are feared dead after a speeding train mowed down people at Ravana Dahan event in Amritsar. 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will be reaching Amritsar on Saturday morning to take stock of the situation. Singh also announced that Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased.

Punjab CM also said that free treatment will be provided in the government and private hospitals. 

 

 

"District authorities have been mobilised on war footing," Singh said in a Twitter post.

 

 

The incident occurred on Friday when people went to witness the burning of Ravana effigy near Dhobi Ghat area of Amritsar. News agency ANI reported that a train ran into a burning effigy of Ravana.

"We have taken people to the hospital and we are evacuating others. We are examining the situation and taking all necessary measures. The exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained," a senior police official told mediapersons.

Speaking to Zee News, eyewitnesses blamed the administration for not taking adequate precautionary measures.

"The administration and the Dussehra committee are at fault, they should have raised an alarm when the train was approaching, they should have made sure that the train halts or slows down," eyewitnesses told news agency ANI.

The Ravana effigy was being burnt near the rail track when the incident took place.

Tags:
PunjabAmritsartrain accidentRavana dahanAmarinder Singh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close