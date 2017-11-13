AMU sanskrit professor's talaq to wife on WhatsApp: 'Is this how educated people act,' ask woman activists

KOLKATA: Several women activists lashed out at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) professor who recently gave triple talaq to his wife via WhatsApp and text message, despite Supreme Court declaring the practice illegal.

"If educated people like professors from respectable universities act do such things, then how regressive that can be. Irrespective of how educated a person is, they have basic religious fanaticism inside," said women activist Nilanjana Chakraborty.

National Commission for Women or NCW chief Rekha Sharma has demanded action against the senior professor.

AMU professor Khalid Bin Yusuf Khan allegedly divorced his wife Yasmeen Khalid on WhatsApp and a text message. He later gave her a verbal divorce when the later came home with their three children.

The victim has threatened to commit suicide and kill her three children in front of Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor's residence if she doesn't get justice by December 11.

"He was probably finding an excuse to do it. It is very surprising that how can a professor defy the diktat of the apex court. This is something that needs to be seen and strict proceedings are required to be taken against him, so that in future there are no such incidents. One has to abide by the law," added Chakraborty.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on August 22 by a 3-2 decision struck down the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq among Indian Muslims as unconstitutional, manifestly arbitrary and void in law.

With ANI inputs