AMU serves notice to student leaders over black flag protests during President's visit

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Wednesday served notice of six leaders if the varsity’s student union as they called to show black flags to President Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to Aligarh for convocation ceremony.

When the invitation was extended to the President to attend the convocation ceremony, the AMU students union had said that while they welcomed President of India to the university, they would not allow anyone with Sanghi mindset inside the campus.

"We are not opposing the President, but we oppose the 'Sanghi' mindset. In 2010, the President had said Muslims and Christians are alien to country that bothers us till date but we welcome him," AMU Student Union secretary was quoted as saying by ANI.

"No other person with 'Sanghi' mindset will be allowed to enter, those coming as per protocol can come," the AMU student union leader had said.

Ahead of the President’s visit to the varsity, heavy security was deployed at the AMU on Wednesday. Apart from local police, Rapid Action Force personnel have also been stationed.

President Ram Nath Kovind is the chief-guest at AMU's 65th annual convocation. He had accepted the invitation extended to him by AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor.

No Indian President has attended the AMU convocation ceremony in the past 32 years. Former President Giani Zail Singh had attended the AMU convocation in 1986.

Prior to him, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmad had attended the event in 1976. Dr S Radha Krishnan was the chief-guest in 1966 and Dr Rajendra Prasad attended the 1951 convocation of AMU, according to media reports.