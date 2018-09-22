AMU students union opposed to celebrating surgical strike day

By Khalid Mustafa

The Union HRD Ministry has reportedly issued a directive to universities across the country to celebrate September 29 as the surgical strike day. The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students union has, however, raised objections on the move.

Speaking to Zee Media, AMU students union president Mashkoor Ahmed Usmani said that it was not the first instance when Indian Army conducted surgical strike by crossing the border. “Under previous NDA as well as UPA governments, but no attempt has been made in the past to highlight it in this manner,” said the AMU students body president.

“This somehow raises a question on the Indian Army. It seems that somewhere down the line, the government has failed on fronts like security and curbing incidents like rape. Therefore, the government is doing such things and imposing it on institutions,” he further said.

Mashkoor Ahmed Usmani said that there was no need to celebrate a surgical strike day, pointing that the most important event, Independence Day, is celebrated with fervour and honour every year.

Hitting out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the AMU students union president said that if the government wants to celebrate surgical strike day, they should go to Sangh shakhas and celebrate it, so that the feeling of patriotism gets instilled in the members. “It might make them hoist the national flag as well,” he added.