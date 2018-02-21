Anand Mahindra's 'wardrobe failure' during meeting with 'dapper' Justin Trudeau

There's no challenging Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's dressing sense. The man who made it to GQ's 'Most Stylish Men In The World', is probably one of the few politicians in the world who know how a suit should fit.

The fact was further confirmed after Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter, admitting just how awesome and “dapper” Trudeau's dressing sense is – “red socks in perfect match with his red tie and blue suit.”

“I told Canadian PM (who has a great sense of humour) that my daughters would be dismayed I hadn't chosen appropriately colourful socks for the occasion. I decided to admit & have my dismal wardrobe failure photographically recorded! #TrudeauinIndia,” wrote the Chairman of the multinational car manufacturing corporation.

I told @CanadianPM (who has a great sense of humour) that my daughters would be dismayed I hadn't chosen appropriately colourful socks for the occasion. I decided to admit & have my dismal wardrobe failure photographically recorded! #TrudeauinIndia pic.twitter.com/lPTfiUGnPF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2018

He even went on to shower a few words of praise for the Canadian Prime Minister.

“Justin Trudeau is one of the most followed, talked about & media-hyped leaders in the world. Yet he surpasses all expectations in person. A prototype of what tomorrow’s leaders will need to be like. Whip-smart,open,articulate & idealistic...,” tweeted Mahindra.

@JustinTrudeau is one of the most followed, talked about & media-hyped leaders in the world. Yet he surpasses all expectations in person. A prototype of what tomorrow’s leaders will need to be like. Whip-smart,open,articulate & idealistic... pic.twitter.com/bwqdm4ao8r — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2018

Canadian Minister Navdeep Bains accompanied Trudeau in his meeting with India's business icons in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by Minister Navdeep Bains, meets with the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, @AnandMahindra, in Mumbai, India. pic.twitter.com/fUNn5LKLZW — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) February 20, 2018

The 46-year-old Canadian Prime Minister is currently on a week-long state visit to India. Accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire and three children – Hadrien, Ella-Grace Margaret and Xavier – the Trudeau family earlier visited Agra and Ahmedabad. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.