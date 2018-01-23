Anandiben Patel takes a chartered bus to Bhopal, to be sworn in as Madhya Pradesh Governor today

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel is slated to get into a new role on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is set to be sworn in as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

A day before the ceremony, the former Gujarat chief minister travelled in a chartered bus from Ahmedabad to Bhopal. On her way to the Madhya Pradesh capital, Anandiben stopped at Ujjain and offered prayers at the Mahakal temple.

Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Hemant Gupta will administer the oath of office to Patel in a function at the Raj Bhavan tomorrow, a Raj Bhavan official said.

At present, Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli holds additional charge as the Madhya Pradesh Governor.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel to be the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office," the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said in a tweet on January 19.

Patel, 76, was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2014, when incumbent Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, to August, 2016, when she resigned from the position.