Anandiben Patel takes oath as Governor of Madhya Pradesh

Former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel was on Tuesday sworn in as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Hemant Gupta, administered the oath of office to Anandiben at the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal.

Anandiben Patel takes oath as the governor of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/nbRmRK3W4k — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2018

The former Gujarat chief minister was greeted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with a bouquet of flowers following her oath-taking ceremony.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with governor Anandiben Patel in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/FbrkTpW239 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2018

A day before the ceremony, the former Gujarat chief minister travelled in a chartered bus from Ahmedabad to Bhopal. On her way to the Madhya Pradesh capital, Anandiben stopped at Ujjain and offered prayers at the Mahakal temple.

Till now, Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli held additional charge as the Madhya Pradesh Governor.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel to be the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office," the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said in a tweet on January 19.

Patel, 76, was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2014, when incumbent Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, to August, 2016, when she resigned from the position. She was later replaced by Vijay Rupani, who took over as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.