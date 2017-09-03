Anantkumar Hegde, MoS Ministry of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship - Profile

New Delhi: Here is the profile of Anantkumar Hegde, MoS Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Hegde is a Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka's Uttara Kannada. He is a member of the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs and human resource development. Elected as an MP for the first time at the age of 28, he has been a member of the lower house for five terms. He has been a member of multiple parliamentary standing committees and has also been a member of the Spices Board of India for four terms. He is the founder president of Kadamba, an NGO working in the field of rural development, health, SHGs, marketing and other welfare programmes. He is also a practitioner of Tae-kwon-do.