हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Board Exam Results 2018: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will declare AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018 Tomorrow at 11 am on bieap.gov.in

BSEAP is due to announce SSC / class 10 results at 11 am on Sunday. 

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Board Exam Results 2018: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will declare AP SSC Class 10 Results 2018 Tomorrow at 11 am on bieap.gov.in
Representational image

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is due to announce SSC / class 10 results at 11 am on Sunday. Students can check their results on the official websites - bseap.org, bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. 

In order to check the results, they should log on to the official website and click on the tab - Andhra Pradesh SSC (10th class) examination results 2018. Then should enter their roll number and date of birth, after which the results will be displayed.

They can also see the results by downloading the official app.

As per the official website, "The directorate of government examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, the government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations as given below."

Tags:
Andhra Pradesh (AP) Board Exam Results 2018Andhra Pradesh resultsBIEAPAP SSC Class 10 Resultsbieap.gov.in
Next
Story

PSEB Class 10th Results 2018: Check pseb.ac.in for Punjab School Education Board Exam results

Must Watch