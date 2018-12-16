हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh coastal areas brace for cyclonic storm Phethai, alert sounded

The India Meteorological Department also issued an orange message as a warning of the storm.

The MeT department on Sunday warned that the cyclonic storm Phethai is likely to intensify into a severe category and cross Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday afternoon. The India Meteorological Department also issued an orange message as a warning of the storm.

The IMD issued a press release on Sunday afternoon saying that the storm is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next six hours. It also stated that the storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada during Monday afternoon. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it might weaken slightly before landfall and cross the coast as a cyclonic storm.

"The Cyclonic storm ‘PHETHAI’ is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada during December 17 afternoon. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it is likely to weaken slightly before landfall and cross the coast as a cyclonic storm," said the statement.

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued in the coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam district of Puducherry. On Monday, rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh & extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (East & West Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Vizianagaram & Srikakulam Districts) and Yanam district of Puducherry.

In a respite to Tamil Nadu, no rainfall has been predicted for the northern areas of the state.

IMD has also warned of damage to thatched huts, minor damage to power and communication lines due to the breaking of branches. Major damage to roads, uprooting of small trees and some damage to paddy crops, and orchards are also expected.

A total suspension of fishing operations along and off Andhra Pradesh coast has been ordered.

The Met department also warned of heavy rain in many districts of South Bengal on Monday as an effect of the cyclone 'Phethai'. The system is likely to move north-eastwards after making landfall on Monday afternoon, it said.

Heavy rain is likely over one or two places in the districts of Howrah, East and West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram and Hooghly on Monday.

Strong wind, with speed reaching 30 to 40 km per hour is likely to blow over northwest Bay of Bengal, the weatherman said in its forecast. The weatherman forecast light to moderate rain for the city on Monday and an overcast sky on Sunday.

