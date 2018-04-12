Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2018: AP Inter 2nd year results to be declared on bieap.gov.in

TELANGANA: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to declare the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Second Year Results 2018 on Thursday, April 12 at 11 am. Once announced, the students will be able to check AP 12th class Result 2018 by visiting the board's official website at bieap.gov.in

The 1st Year AP Results 2018 results will, however, be released on Friday, April 13, 2018.

In 2017, the results for both first-year intermediate examination and second-year intermediate examination were released on the same date.

The exams for AP Board Inter First Year had commenced on February 28 and for the second year on March 2.

Nearly 10 lakh students had appeared for these exams that started on February 28, 2018 and ended on March 17, 2018.

Steps to check your AP Inter Results 2018:

- Visit AP board's official website - bieap.gov.in

- Two links will be displayed on the screen - AP Inter first year results/AP Inter Second year results

- Click on the relevant link to check your result

- Enter your roll number, name and other required details

- Click on 'Submit'

- Your AP Inter Results 2018 will be displayed on the screen

The students are suggested to download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference.

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is an independent agency working under the Ministry Of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The Intermediate Board Exams for Class 12 students are conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP).

Set up in 1971, the Intermediate Education Board aims to regulate and supervise the intermediate level education in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

As part of its responsibilities, the BIEAP sets the syllabus and course curriculum for 1st Inter and 2nd Inter students. The Intermediate Board also conduct the annual board exams for these classes during February and March, every year.

