Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana students dominate JEE Mains 2018 top 10 ranks

JEE Main 2018 Paper 1 results were on Monday declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on official websites jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The top two All India Ranks were bagged by students from Andhra Pradesh – Vijayawada’s Suraj Krishna and KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli – who secured AIR 1 and AIR 2 respectively. All India Rank 3 was secured by Parth Lathuria.

Here’s a list of students who secured All India Rank AIR 1 to AIR 10:

Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Vijayawada – AIR 1

KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh – AIR 2

Parth Lathuria – AIR 3

Pranav Goyal from Haryana – AIR 4

Gattu Mytraya from Telangana – AIR 5

Pawan Goyal from Rajasthan – AIR 6

Bhaskar Arun Gupta from Rajasthan – AIR 7

Bakarapu Bharath from Andhra Pradesh – AIR 8

Simranpreet Singh Saluja from Delhi – AIR 9

Gosula Vinayaka Srivardhan from Telangana – AIR 10

As many as 2,31,024 students qualified for JEE Advanced 2018 as JEE Main 2018 results were declared by CBSE. Official website jeemain.nic.in could not handle the rush of the students to check the results and crashed shortly after the declaration.

Steps to check JEE Main 2018 Paper I results:

- Visit jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

- Enter your JEE Main 2018 roll number and date of birth.

- Click on submit button and the results will be displayed on the screen.

- Candidates are advised to download the JEE Main scorecards for future reference.

The sixth edition of JEE Main 2018 offline exam was held on April 8, 2018, for as many as 10,43,739 lakh candidates (646814 boys, 266745 girls and 3 transgender) registered for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions.