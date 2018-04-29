Andhra Pradesh SSC class 10 board exam results 2018: Pass percentage 94.48; top-scoring district Prakasam

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh SSC (class 10) board examination results 2018 was declared by Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on Sunday. In order to check the results, students can log on to the board's official website bseap.org. They can also check resn18.bseap.org and manabadi.com for results.

The number of students who took the exams conducted from March 15 to 29, 2018 were 613378. The pass percentage for the AP SSC exam results is 94.48. The pass percentage of boys is 94.41 and for girls, it is 94.56. The top-scoring district is Prakasam with 97.93% results and the least scoring district is Nellore.

Here's how to check AP SSC results 2018 for class 10 on the website:

1) Visit official board website bseap.org. Candidates can also visit manabadi.com, resn18.bseap.org and examresults.net.

2) Click on SSC results 2018 link

3) On the new page, enter your roll number and click on submit

4) Your results and marks memo will be displayed on the screen

5) Download it or take a printout of your result for future reference

Here's how to check AP SSC results 2018 for class 10 via App

1) Download the SSCAP by DGE Andhra Pradesh

2) Now open the app and enter your roll number

3) The marks memo will be displayed on the screen

4) Download it or take a printout of your result for future reference

As per the official website, "The directorate of government examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, the government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC public examinations and a number of minor examinations."

The directorate conducts mainly SSC/OSSC examinations twice in a year and vocational SSC examination once in a year.