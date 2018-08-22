हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andhra Pradesh teacher paraded naked, arrested for allegedly raping student

A school teacher was on Tuesday stripped and paraded naked for allegedly raping one his female students in Eluru town of West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. A rape case was registered against him and he was arrested by the police. 

The 40-year-old English teacher, K Rambabu, was beaten up severely and was taken to a police station after he was paraded naked down the streets for allegedly raping an 18-year-old student and impregnating her.

Rambabu, who works with various educational institutions, is alleged to have sexually exploited the girl for the past two years. The student informed her parents when they raised questions about her severe bleeding. She also said that she was given abortion tablets for her pregnancy. Her family members took Rambabu to the police station, where he was taken into custody.

with agency inputs

