Andhra special status row: TDP, YSR Congress to bring no-confidence motion against Centre

NEW DELHI: Fireworks are likely in Parliament as the N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and YSR Congress are expected to bring a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over its refusal to grant a special status to Andhra Pradesh.

According to ANI, the two parties have directed their MPs to be present in Parliament to ensure that the no-confidence motion against the Union government gets tabled on Tuesday.

TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu had directed his party legislators to show up in full strength and be ready to counter allies of the ruling BJP should they attempt to create a logjam.

"We should not dilute our fight. Public interests are our priority. No compromise in the matter of our rights. There is a possibility that they let some other parties create din and adjourn the House sine die," Naidu told TDP MPs over teleconference, the ANI reported.

He also urged the MPs to capitalise on the support voiced by other parties by convincing them to move no-trust notices of their own.

"The support we're getting from other parties indicate the sympathy from all corners of the country for the state, for the injustice, it is facing. The MPs should continue with the same spirit. You have the support of 5 crore people of the state," Naidu said.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress too issued a whip to its members, stating that all should be present and fulfill the required number of members for the no-confidence motion.

In the missive, party leader YV Subba Reddy has asked MPs to stand up and vote in favour of the motion when it is taken up in the Lower House.

Furthermore, lawmakers from both regional parties gave a miss to a luncheon hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday after she adjourned House proceedings without taking up the motion.

Noisy protests by members from various parties had prompted Mahajan to adjourn the house till Tuesday.

"We boycotted the lunch as our notice of no-confidence motion is not being admitted. The Speaker adjourned the House which should not have happened," said YSR Congress leader Vijay Sai Reddy.

(With ANI inputs)