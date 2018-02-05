Andhra techie tries to electrocute wife for giving birth to girl, arrested

A software professional in Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife by electrocuting her. The techie reportedly made the attempt to kill his wife after days of torture following birth of a baby girl.

The wife of the techie, S Rajaratnam, lodged a complaint against her husband on Saturday night with Penamaluru police in Krishna district. The Hans newspaper quoted police as saying that the couple were in a disturbed marriage for the past two years.

A boy was born to the couple two years ago and on January 28, the wife, Prashanti, gave birth to a baby girl. Since the birth of the girl child, the techie had been harassing his wife demanding dowry.

The techie reportedly did not go to office and instead used to work from home.

According to The New Indian Express, the man tied a wire to his wife’s hand and made an attempt to give her a shock while she was sleeping. She got up from sleep while the techie was attempting to electrocute her and raised an alarm. Infuriated by this, the software engineer abused her left his residence.

Several injury marks were observed on face, hand and neck of the techie’s wife. According to the complaint, she has been harassed both physically and emotionally for a long time.