Angry Twitter users blast IIT Madras student who was thrashed for organising beef fest - What they said
New Delhi: A picture of an IIT Madras PhD scholar is going viral on social media.
The picture allegedly shows a student being brutally thrashed by alleged right-wing students.
Reportedly, he was thrashed for organising beef fest in IIT Madras.
Even as he was thrashed, the angry Twitter slammed him for hurting sentiments and organising beef fest.
@ANI_news For every bad action, there will be equal and opposite reaction.
— M Subramani (@hindustani_m) May 30, 2017
@ANI_news Hogya fest iska toh
— Bhanu Partap Singh (@maan_ki__baat) May 30, 2017
@ANI_news How can we call him "SCHOLAR" if he doesn't know to respect the sentiments of other religion?
— Amit Kumar Singh (@amit__1902) May 30, 2017
@ANI_news So he attacked a cow and Karma got him back.
PhD scholar? Ask him if he had ever published a paper?
— रवि कांत (@LegalKant) May 30, 2017
@ANI_news WTF?.. r u serious this guy is from IIT?. picture/face make me remember Syria ISIS members looks.. https://t.co/8PI3iwK6nR
— NayaN (@nayanchandra) May 30, 2017
@ANI_news Gooood
— The Manish Mahasaw (@TheManishSaw) May 30, 2017
@ANI_news Very good
— Hindu Nationalist (@HemanshuJoshi3) May 30, 2017
@ANI_news Karma at its best
— Kutta Kejriwal (@kutta__kejriwal) May 30, 2017
@ANI_news Looks like #terrorist to me from #Kashmir
— word of Sarcasm (@buzzindiyaa) May 30, 2017
@ANI_news Swaad AA gaya
— only #@r$#@ (@harsh29vardhan) May 30, 2017
@ANI_news और धोना चाहिए सालों को पढाई करने जाते है या बीफ खाने
— satyen borade (@satasm) May 30, 2017