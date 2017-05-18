Anil Madhav Dave was an exceptional personality, his last wish says it all

New Delhi: Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away on Thursday. He was 60.

The two-time Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he passed away, according to official sources.

Dave, an expert in river conservation and a member of the parliamentary forum on global warming, was appointed environment minister only last year.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party's spokesman Tajinder Pal S Bagga has posted a 'My Wish and Will' document signed by Anil Dave on the microblogging website Twitter.

As per the document (dated July 23, 2012), Dave did not want any statue, competition, memorial in his name after his demise. He wanted people to plant trees instead.

Here is the document: