Another arrest made in AgustaWestland chopper scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Shivani Saxena, the director of Matrix Holdings Dubai, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the AgustaWestland Helicopter scam.

Saxena is the wife of Rajeev Shamsher Bahadur Saxena, a resident of Palm Jumeira, Dubai. She is an active director of UHY Saxena, Dubai and Matrix Holdings, through which the proceeds of crime have been routed.

The investigation conducted and various documents collected so far revealed that AgustaWestland International Ltd, UK paid an amount of EUR 58 million as kickbacks through Gordian Services Sarl, Tunisia and IDS Sarl, Tunisia.

These companies further siphoned off the said money in the name of consultancy contracts to Interstellar Technologies Ltd, Mauritius and others, which were further transferred to UHY Saxena, Dubai, Matrix Holdings Ltd Dubai and others.

Further investigation revealed that her husband Rajiv Saxena is a beneficial owner of Interstellar Technologies Ltd, Mauritius.

Shivani Saxena and her husband Rajiv are partners in UHY Saxena, Dubai and Matrix Holdings Limited, Dubai.

Both these companies received proceeds of crime in their respective Dubai bank accounts from Interstellar Technologies Ltd. Mauritius.

It was also revealed that the couple have remitted huge amount of money through their companies at Dubai to various other accounts.Shivani Saxena was produced in the Court of Special Judge PMLA.

The court has given four days remand to the Enforcement Directorate in the matter.