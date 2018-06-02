हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Another BJP worker's body found hanging from pole in West Bengal's Purulia

32-year-old Dulal Kumar, who went missing on Friday, was found dead on Saturday morning.

Another BJP worker&#039;s body found hanging from pole in West Bengal&#039;s Purulia

KOLKATA: A BJP worker was on Saturday found hanging from a pole in Dabha village of Purulia's Balarampur. Following the incident, the saffron party alleged TMC's role behind the murder of 32-year-old Dulal Kumar, who had gone missing on Friday. 

Taking to Twitter, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Dulal's murder is quite similar with that of BJP activist Trilochan Mahato who was found dead last Wednesday.

The body of 20-year-old Trilochan Mahato was found hanging from a tree in Purulia's Balarampur with a message inscribed on the back of his T-shirt, accusing him of supporting the BJP.

A poster found nearby claimed the youth had to die for his affinity for the saffron party. While the local police lodged a case of abduction and murder, the BJP termed the incident as a political killing by the goons of the Trinamool Congress. 

Hundreds of workers and leaders of the West Bengal BJP on Friday held protests and demonstrations against Dulal's killing.

Protests were also held outside several police stations by the BJP workers, who accused the state administration of failing to maintain law and order.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had accused the Trinamool Congress of trying to obliterate the political opposition from the state. Ghosh, however, claimed that his party is capable of giving a befitting reply to the ruling party's violence.

Soon after Trinamool Congress won Panchayat elections, West Bengal continues to boil over alleged killings of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. 

In Purulia, the TMC and the BJP had a close fight in the gram panchayat polls winning 839 and 645 seats respectively. Out of the 38 Zilla Parishad seats, TMC had won 26 seats and BJP nine seats. 

Tags:
West BengalPanchayat electionsWB Panchayat electionsBJPBJP workers death

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close