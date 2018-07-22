हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Another building stares at collapse in Greater Noida, authorities ask residents to vacate

This comes after a six-floor under-construction building crashed on a five-storeyed building next to it, in the same area.

Another building stares at collapse in Greater Noida, authorities ask residents to vacate
ANI photo

New Delhi: After an under-construction building collapsed on another building adjacent to it in Greater Noida, authorities on Sunday ordered to vacate a building in Shah Beri village after a crack developed in one of the pillars of the building.

This comes after a six-floor under-construction building crashed on a five-storeyed building, bringing it down as well. The mishap took place on Tuesday night in Shahberi village under Bisrakh police station.

Nine bodies were recovered from under the rubble of the two adjacent buildings while several others were left injured. At least 12 labourers were in the under-construction building when the mishap took place.

Following the incident, police arrested the owner of the land, Ganga Sharan Dwivedi, broker Qasim and two others - Dinesh and Sanjay.

An FIR under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 288 (negligent conduct related to the repair of buildings) was registered. The FIR mentioned 18 people who may face a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. 

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those who died and Rs 50,000 each to those who were injured. 

Use of poor quality building construction material and violation of safety norms are believed to be the main reasons behind the mishap.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshGreater Noida collapseGreater Noida building collapse

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close